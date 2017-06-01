The Augusta Common will hosts the Annual Mudbugabeaux-N-Brew Crawfish Festival Saturday June 3rd.

It will feature live bands, and a crawfish eating contest. The first 1000 visitors will get free t-shirts. Gates will open at 5:00 PM, music starts at 6:00 PM. Cody Web will perform at 6:30 PM to 7:15 PM. Trent Tomlinson will perform at 7:30 PM to 8:15:PM. LOCASH will perform at 8:30 PM until. The event is rain or shine.

General admission tickets are $10 in advance and $30 the day of. No food , beverages, coolers or pets will be allowed in the event.

You are asked to bring your own chairs. .

