Fourth Annual Junior Prom

Augusta Richmond County Public Library will host its 4th Annual Junior prom Friday, June 2nd to celebrate it's summer reading program.



The event will feature karaoke, games, food and music. It will be held at the Headquarters Library on Telfair St. Admission is free. The event will begin at 6:30 PM. and end at 8:30 PM.

Young adults and parents are invited, you can dress in formal or casual attire.

