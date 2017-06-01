BREAKING NEWS: Structure fire on Beverly Dr. in Augusta

Fire crews responded to an early morning fire near Washington Rd.

It happened at Padgett Business Services in Augusta. The call came in at 2:40 a.m. where fire crews battled a basement fire. The fire is out and no injuries were reported. Battalion Chief Ivan Bolgla tells FOX 54 that this fire does look suspicious and that an investigator will be on scene.

We will keep you updated as more information comes into the newsroom.

