Columbia Co. presents Gurls Night Out

Columbia County will be hosting Gurls Night Out Friday, July 7. The event will feature cocktails and a concert by Gretchen Wilson.

The event will be held at the Columbia County Amphitheater at 7022 Faircloth Drive in Evans. Gates will open at 6:30 p.m. Live entertainment begins at 7:30 p.m. and Gretchen Wilson takes the stage at 9:00 p.m. Tickets will be $25 or $40 for VIP and can be purchased online at gurlsnightout.com.

