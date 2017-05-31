Aiken receives $500,00 grant to help upgrade aging water, sewer system

The City of Aiken has received a $500,000 grant to help overhaul the city's water systems.

“This project will encourage economic development in your community,” said authority Chairman Robert M. Hitt III in the award letter. “We look forward to working with you to build greater infrastructure capacity and create opportunities in the rural areas of South Carolina.”

City Manager John Klimm championed the $28.4 million plan to begin rehabilitating the city's aging water, sewer and storm sewer systems. The project will be funded by grants, loans, bonds and cash the city has on hand. No tax increase or general fund money will be needed for the upgrades.

Aiken City Manager John Klimm says this is phase one of at least two phases to come in the near future. A computer modeling survey will be used to determine the highest priority needs. This includes the city's oldest water and sewer pipes, many of which are in Downtown Aiken.

