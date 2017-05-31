OH man pleads guilty to theft of over $4 million from MOX Project

An Ohio man has pleaded guilty to his role in a conspiracy involving the theft of government funds related to the MOX project at SRS.

According to U.S. Attorney Beth Drake, Aaron Vennefron of Hamilton, Ohio created fraudulent invoices for goods needed at the Mixed Oxide Fuel Fabrication Facility. Vennefron admitted no goods were ever received and there was a loss of over $4 million.

Vennefron will be sentenced at a later date.

