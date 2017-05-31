Subjects wanted for questioning in Temple of Faith Ministries arson

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating several individuals wanted for questioning in connection with a fire at an Augusta church.

The subjects pictured in this article are wanted for questioning in connection with the arson on May 26 at Temple of Faith Ministries at 2605 Deans Bridge Road. These subjects may live in the area around the church.

If you have any information about this case or can identify these subjects, please contact Investigator Daryl Oehrlein or any Violent Crimes Investigator at 706-821-1053 or 706-821-1020.

