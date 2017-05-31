Man found dead at Plant Vogtle - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Man found dead at Plant Vogtle

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: WFXG) (Source: WFXG)
BURKE COUNTY, GA (WFXG) -

A man was found dead Tuesday at Plant Vogtle.

Burke County Coroner Susan Salemi says fifty-nine-year-old Kevin Clayton was found dead at the plant of what appears to be natural causes.

Clayton's body has been taken to the crime lab in Decatur for autopsy.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly