Man found at Plant Vogtle

College is tough. Taking college courses and finishing high school at the same time is tougher. For sixteen-year-old Madison Harwell, it's just another day in academia. At this rate, Madison will have her Associate's degree by the time she graduates from High School.More >>
College is tough. Taking college courses and finishing high school at the same time is tougher. For sixteen-year-old Madison Harwell, it's just another day in academia. At this rate, Madison will have her Associate's degree by the time she graduates from High School.More >>
A man was found dead Tuesday at Plant Vogtle. Burke County Coroner Susan Salemi says fifty-nine-year-old Kevin Clayton was found dead at the plant of what appears to be natural causes.More >>
A man was found dead Tuesday at Plant Vogtle. Burke County Coroner Susan Salemi says fifty-nine-year-old Kevin Clayton was found dead at the plant of what appears to be natural causes.More >>
A Richmond County woman is wanted for forgery. The RCSO says that 34-year-old Shelley Fortner Berry is wanted in reference to an incident that occurred at Food Lion.More >>
A Richmond County woman is wanted for forgery. The RCSO says that 34-year-old Shelley Fortner Berry is wanted in reference to an incident that occurred at Food Lion.More >>
Columbia County authorities are looking for a suspect they say stole items from a local Walmart. The incident happened at the Walmart on Bobby Jones Expressway.More >>
Columbia County authorities are looking for a suspect they say stole items from a local Walmart. The incident happened at the Walmart on Bobby Jones Expressway.More >>
There are reports of a car accident near 520W and Wrightsboro Rd. The call came in about 6:39 a.m. Richmond County dispatch says that 3 vehicles are involved.More >>
There are reports of a car accident near 520W and Wrightsboro Rd. The call came in about 6:39 a.m. Richmond County dispatch says that 3 vehicles are involved.More >>