Richmond County woman wanted for first-degree forgery

A Richmond County woman is wanted for forgery.

The RCSO says that 34-year-old Shelley Fortner Berry is wanted in reference to an incident that occurred at Food Lion. She does have warrants on file.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Berry, please contact Inv. Kris Lapham or any Financial Crimes Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

