COLUMBIA COUNTY: Suspect wanted for Walmart theft - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

COLUMBIA COUNTY: Suspect wanted for Walmart theft

By Brittany Jenkins, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Theft suspect, Walmart; Source: Columbia County Sheriff's Office Theft suspect, Walmart; Source: Columbia County Sheriff's Office
Theft suspect, Walmart; Source: Columbia County Sheriff's Office Theft suspect, Walmart; Source: Columbia County Sheriff's Office
Theft suspect, Walmart; Source: Columbia County Sheriff's Office Theft suspect, Walmart; Source: Columbia County Sheriff's Office
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WFXG) -

Columbia County authorities are looking for a suspect they say stole items from a local Walmart.

The incident happened at the Walmart on Bobby Jones Expressway. The suspect in question allegedly removed the security tags off of two Canary cameras and left the store without paying. The merchandise is valued at $398.

No detailed information is available at this time but if you may know who this suspect is, please contact the Columbia County Sheriff's Office at 706-541-2800.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • High 5 4 Kids: Madison Harwell

    High 5 4 Kids: Madison Harwell

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 2:15 PM EDT2017-05-31 18:15:47 GMT
    Madison's got the smarts and the smooth swing to make her dreams a reality. (WFXG)Madison's got the smarts and the smooth swing to make her dreams a reality. (WFXG)

    College is tough. Taking college courses and finishing high school at the same time is tougher. For sixteen-year-old Madison Harwell, it's just another day in academia. At this rate, Madison will have her Associate's degree by the time she graduates from High School.

    More >>

    College is tough. Taking college courses and finishing high school at the same time is tougher. For sixteen-year-old Madison Harwell, it's just another day in academia. At this rate, Madison will have her Associate's degree by the time she graduates from High School.

    More >>

  • Man found at Plant Vogtle

    Man found at Plant Vogtle

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 1:56 PM EDT2017-05-31 17:56:18 GMT
    (Source: WFXG)(Source: WFXG)

    A man was found dead Tuesday at Plant Vogtle. Burke County Coroner Susan Salemi says fifty-nine-year-old Kevin Clayton was found dead at the plant of what appears to be natural causes.

    More >>

    A man was found dead Tuesday at Plant Vogtle. Burke County Coroner Susan Salemi says fifty-nine-year-old Kevin Clayton was found dead at the plant of what appears to be natural causes.

    More >>

  • Richmond County woman wanted for first-degree forgery

    Richmond County woman wanted for first-degree forgery

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 12:04 PM EDT2017-05-31 16:04:38 GMT
    Wanted for 1st degree forgery; Source: Richmond County Sheriff's OfficeWanted for 1st degree forgery; Source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office

    A Richmond County woman is wanted for forgery. The RCSO says that 34-year-old Shelley Fortner Berry is wanted in reference to an incident that occurred at Food Lion. 

    More >>

    A Richmond County woman is wanted for forgery. The RCSO says that 34-year-old Shelley Fortner Berry is wanted in reference to an incident that occurred at Food Lion. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly