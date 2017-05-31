COLUMBIA COUNTY: Suspect wanted for Walmart theft

Columbia County authorities are looking for a suspect they say stole items from a local Walmart.

The incident happened at the Walmart on Bobby Jones Expressway. The suspect in question allegedly removed the security tags off of two Canary cameras and left the store without paying. The merchandise is valued at $398.

No detailed information is available at this time but if you may know who this suspect is, please contact the Columbia County Sheriff's Office at 706-541-2800.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.