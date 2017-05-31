TRAFFIC ALERT: 3-car accident at 520W and Wrightsboro Rd. - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

TRAFFIC ALERT: 3-car accident at 520W and Wrightsboro Rd.

By Brittany Jenkins, Digital Content Producer
3-car accident at 520W and Wrightsboro Rd.; Source: WFXG 3-car accident at 520W and Wrightsboro Rd.; Source: WFXG
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WFXG) -

There are reports of a car accident near 520W and Wrightsboro Rd.

The call came in about 6:39 a.m. Richmond County dispatch says that 3 vehicles are involved. GOT tweeted that all lanes were blocked. Drivers should use extra caution if traveling in that direction or take an alternative route. No injuries have been reported. 

We will update you as details come into the newsroom.

  • High 5 4 Kids: Madison Harwell

    College is tough. Taking college courses and finishing high school at the same time is tougher. For sixteen-year-old Madison Harwell, it's just another day in academia. At this rate, Madison will have her Associate's degree by the time she graduates from High School.

  • Man found at Plant Vogtle

    A man was found dead Tuesday at Plant Vogtle. Burke County Coroner Susan Salemi says fifty-nine-year-old Kevin Clayton was found dead at the plant of what appears to be natural causes.

  • Richmond County woman wanted for first-degree forgery

    A Richmond County woman is wanted for forgery. The RCSO says that 34-year-old Shelley Fortner Berry is wanted in reference to an incident that occurred at Food Lion. 

