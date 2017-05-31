Investigators: No foul play in United House of Prayer fire

Investigators are looking into what caused an early-morning fire at the United House of Prayer on Ellington Airline Road in McDuffie County. The call came in around 3:08 a.m. Wednesday, May 31.

FOX 54 News Now spoke with Glenn Allen with the Office of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner in Atlanta. He says that they have developed somewhat of a timeline leading up to the fire. Dispatch received the call about the fire at 3:08 a.m., however, the pastor of the church received a call from the alarm company at 3:04 a.m.

State fire investigators are handling this case and have requested assistance from the ATF, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Allen says that requesting the ATF is common practice when a fire occurs at a church, particularly a large church such as the United House of Prayer, so nothing should be assumed from that information.

Damage from the fire has been estimated at $750,000. Investigators were unable to determine the exact cause of the fire, but have found no evidence of foul play.

