Investigators: No foul play in United House of Prayer fire

Destination Blueprint is aimed at making Augusta one of the top tourist destinations in the world. There are plans to extend the Augusta Commons and even bring in mobile golf carts for people to get around. So far they plan to bring in golf carts, create a visitor's center, expand the Augusta commons and much more. Commissioners approved the concept on Tuesday but one question still lingers for one. Will it incorporate more of James Brown? "We talked about the golf carts ...More >>
The City of Aiken has received a $500,000 grant to help overhaul the city's water systems. “This project will encourage economic development in your community,” said authority Chairman Robert M. Hitt III in the award letter.More >>
According to U.S. Attorney Beth Drake, Aaron Vennefron of Hamilton, Ohio created fraudulent invoices for goods needed at the Mixed Oxide Fuel Fabrication Facility.More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating several individuals wanted for questioning in connection with a fire at an Augusta church.More >>
Investigators are looking into what caused an early-morning fire at the United House of Prayer on Ellington Airline Road in McDuffie County. The call came in around 3:08 a.m. Wednesday, May 31.More >>
