UPDATE: Officials develop initial timeline for McDuffie morning church fire

We now have an update on the fire that happened at the United House of Prayer church in McDuffie County.

FOX 54 News Now spoke with Glenn Allen with the Office of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner in Atlanta. He says that they have developed somewhat of a timeline leading up to the fire. Dispatch received the call about the fire at 3:08 a.m., however, the pastor of the church received a call from the alarm company at 3:04 a.m.

State fire investigators are handling this case and have requested assistance from the ATF, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Allen says that requesting the ATF is common practice when a fire occurs at a church, particularly a large church such as the United House of Prayer, so nothing should be assumed from that information.

The call came in around 3:08 a.m. It happened at the United House of Prayer church located on Ellington Airline Rd. That road is completely blocked off so drivers traveling this morning should take alternative routes. Our crews on the scene say that the fire is still fully involved at this time. No one was inside and no injuries were reported. No cause is known at this time.

We will continue to update you as information comes into the newsroom.

