Investigation into phishing attack at Augusta University

More details about the investigation into the phishing attack that hit faculty email at Augusta University. A hacker got into the email of university employees last September. The investigation concludes that these emails may have contained home addresses, date of birth, social security numbers, and medical records. Jim Rush who is the Chief Integrity Officer, says this is not a reflection of their systems. "I want to make sure they understand that our systems are safe and that we have secure systems. Everyone is vulnerable to these types of events."



Fox54 reached out to Adam Pankow who is a cyber instructor at Chiron Technology Services. He agrees that no one is completely safe from phishing attacks. "It's not limited to big organizations. It's not limited to small people. Pretty much everybody falls victim to it."



Forensics investigators cannot say for sure if any patient information in the emails was shared or downloaded. But Augusta University sent letters to all patients whose information is at risk.



"If there is another concern that comes out of this we will continue to investigate it." says Chief Rush.



And now that the investigation is complete, employee training is in the works. Pankow says that's the best weapon to fight against phishing attacks.

It makes sure everyone is on alert and educated about sharing secure information. "Think twice and if you don't believe it is legitimate. Just simply pick up your telephone -- call the company and say: Are you actually in need of this information?"

For those who had a lot of personal information in these emails, Augusta University provided them with credit protection because they could be at risk.

