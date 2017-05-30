Commissioners vote not to hear from concerned former EEO officer - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Commissioners vote not to hear from concerned former EEO officer

By Shaquille Lord, Reporter
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

City leaders were expected to talk about the controversial firing of a director during today's committee meeting.J.G. Long was fired the day after he requested a private session with commissioners to address the issues he found in his department.

Long sent an email to commissioners two weeks ago addressing them, but the city's compliance director Kelly Irving fired Long the following day.  

The city attorney says because Long has hired a lawyer, talking about it in the public session could potentially backfire. One commissioner said his leaders needed to hear about the problems Long found. 

"The man is here to speak about 6 items but we're not going to give him the time of day," says Commissioner Wayne Guilfoyle. 

"Anything you say in there could be used in the court of law. We have to make sure we do the right thing," says Commissioner Marion Williams. He says since Irving wasn't at the meeting it would be unfair to hear just one side.

Long handed out notebooks to commissioners which he says supports his claims. He says the rest is left up for the board to handle. "I don't know whether they're going to address them or whether they're going to respond to them or not. I think the commission will have a clear understanding on some of the concerns that's crippling the city."

In Long's termination letter from the city, it states he didn't interact well with employees and over stepped his authority. He has since applied for reinstatement. 

    •   
