MAU to host hiring event to find AGY machine operators

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
AIKEN, SC (WFXG) -

MAU Workforce Solutions will be hosting a hiring event in Aiken to find Machine Operators for AGY. The event will be held June 1 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Aiken Electric Cooperative Building at 2790 Wagener Road.

MAU will be hiring for multiple positions: entry-level, direct-hire, temporary, and part-time. Pay range for these jobs ranges from $8.65 to $19.18 per hour.

