Richmond Co. Sheriff's Office hosts Youth Citizen's Police Academy

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting a “Youth Citizen’s Police Academy” June 12 through June 16 for young people who want to learn about law enforcement. If you're interested in law enforcement or want to know more about police, you can sign up and join.

Summer Academy open to High School Students who meet the following requirements:

Must be currently enrolled in High School in Richmond County or have just graduated

Open to home school students also within the same High School age group

Must have parents/guardians complete and sign the mandated release paperwork

Classes will include but are not limited to:

Dispatch/911 center

Emergency Driving

S.W.A.T. and K-9 demonstration

Traffic Safety and Accident Reconstruction

Crime Scene Investigation

Gang Taskforce

Questions regarding the Youth Citizen’s Police Academy? Call Community Services Division 706-261-0436 or Octavia Crawford at Crawford@augustaga.gov.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.