Richmond Co. Sheriff's Office hosts Youth Citizen's Police Acade - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Richmond Co. Sheriff's Office hosts Youth Citizen's Police Academy

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Richmond County Sheriff's Office (source: WFXG) Richmond County Sheriff's Office (source: WFXG)
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WFXG) -

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting a “Youth Citizen’s Police Academy” June 12 through June 16 for young people who want to learn about law enforcement. If you're interested in law enforcement or want to know more about police, you can sign up and join.

Summer Academy open to High School Students who meet the following requirements:

  • Must be currently enrolled in High School in Richmond County or have just graduated
  • Open to home school students also within the same High School age group
  • Must have parents/guardians complete and sign the mandated release paperwork
  • Classes will include but are not limited to:
  • Dispatch/911 center
  • Emergency Driving
  • S.W.A.T. and K-9 demonstration
  • Traffic Safety and Accident Reconstruction
  • Crime Scene Investigation
  • Gang Taskforce

Questions regarding the Youth Citizen’s Police Academy? Call Community Services Division 706-261-0436 or Octavia Crawford at Crawford@augustaga.gov.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • UPDATE: Ronnie Young elected to House District 84

    UPDATE: Ronnie Young elected to House District 84

    Tuesday, May 30 2017 11:08 PM EDT2017-05-31 03:08:19 GMT

    Tuesday voters in Aiken County will elect a new representative for South Carolina House District 84.

    More >>

    Tuesday voters in Aiken County will elect a new representative for South Carolina House District 84.

    More >>

  • Investigation into phishing attack at Augusta University

    Investigation into phishing attack at Augusta University

    Tuesday, May 30 2017 11:02 PM EDT2017-05-31 03:02:55 GMT
    more details about the phishing attack at augusta university (wfxg)more details about the phishing attack at augusta university (wfxg)

    More details about the investigation into the phishing attack that hit faculty email at Augusta University.  A hacker got into the email of university employees last September.

    More >>

    More details about the investigation into the phishing attack that hit faculty email at Augusta University.  A hacker got into the email of university employees last September.

    More >>

  • Commissioners vote not to hear from concerned former EEO officer

    Commissioners vote not to hear from concerned former EEO officer

    Tuesday, May 30 2017 9:21 PM EDT2017-05-31 01:21:23 GMT
    City leaders were expected to talk about the controversial firing of a director during today's committee meeting.J.G. Long was fired the day after he requested a private session with commissioners to address the issues he found in his department. Long sent an email to commissioners two weeks ago addressing them, but the city's compliance director Kelly Irving fired Long the following day.   The city attorney says because Long has hired a lawyer, talking about it in the public s...More >>
    City leaders were expected to talk about the controversial firing of a director during today's committee meeting.J.G. Long was fired the day after he requested a private session with commissioners to address the issues he found in his department. Long sent an email to commissioners two weeks ago addressing them, but the city's compliance director Kelly Irving fired Long the following day.   The city attorney says because Long has hired a lawyer, talking about it in the public s...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly