Woman wanted in Columbia County for stealing

South Carolina State Trooper was transporting Duane Russell Grice to Aiken Detention on outstanding arrest warrants. And just before entering, the inmate was able to flee from the vehicle into nearby woods.More >>
South Carolina State Trooper was transporting Duane Russell Grice to Aiken Detention on outstanding arrest warrants. And just before entering, the inmate was able to flee from the vehicle into nearby woods.More >>
Authorities in Columbia County are searching for a woman they say stole a number of items from a local store. The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is looking for a female suspect who allegedly put a number of items inside a comforter and left the store without paying for them.More >>
Authorities in Columbia County are searching for a woman they say stole a number of items from a local store. The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is looking for a female suspect who allegedly put a number of items inside a comforter and left the store without paying for them.More >>
Tuesday voters in Aiken County will elect a new representative for South Carolina House District 84.More >>
Tuesday voters in Aiken County will elect a new representative for South Carolina House District 84.More >>
We have confirmed an overnight shooting out of Wagener, SC. The Aiken County Sheriff's Office has confirmed a shooting that happened on Hailey Stone Court.More >>
We have confirmed an overnight shooting out of Wagner, SC. The Aiken County Sheriff's Office has confirmed a shooting that happened on Hailey Stone Court.More >>
Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen is on his way to the scene.More >>
The Richmond County Coroner has been called to a shooting on this holiday weekend.More >>