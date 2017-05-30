Woman wanted in Columbia County for stealing

Authorities in Columbia County are searching for a woman they say stole a number of items from a local store.

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is looking for a female suspect who allegedly put a number of items inside a comforter and left the store without paying for them. The items include whitening strips, refrigerator filter, shorts, kids top and a pregnancy test. The stolen items added up to a total of $177. She fled in a black Ford F-150.

She is described as a black female with long braids wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans. If you have any information on the identity of this woman, please contact the Columbia County Sherriff's Office at 706-541-2800.

