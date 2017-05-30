South Carolina District 84 voters will elect new representative today

Tuesday voters in Aiken County will elect a new representative for South Carolina House District 84. That seat was left vacant after the resignation of Chris Corley earlier this year.

There are three candidates on the ballot. Aiken County Council Chairman Ronnie Young is listed as the Republican candidate, the Democratic candidate is Jennifer Lariscey and the Constitution party candidate is S. Lance Weaver.

Young won the Republican primary in April. But less than 5% of registered voters in this district turned out.

Young says that his focus will be on economic development, keeping taxes at bay and education. Education is also a key issue for Lariscey and she plans to increase education funding if she takes the seat. Fighting opioid addiction is another big topic on her platform. Weaver, who is a self proclaimed citizen legislator who says his only special interest is the community.



The polls open at 7 a.m and they close at 7p.m.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.