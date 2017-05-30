BREAKING OVERNIGHT: One injured in Wagener shooting - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

BREAKING OVERNIGHT: One injured in Wagener shooting

By Brittany Jenkins, Digital Content Producer
AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WFXG) -

We have confirmed an overnight shooting out of Wagener, SC.

The Aiken County Sheriff's Office has confirmed a shooting that happened on Hailey Stone Court, specifically at Oakwood Apartments around 1:20 a.m. There is one person injured. The scene is no longer active.

