Aiken Co. investigators searching for escaped inmate

South Carolina State Trooper was transporting Duane Russell Grice to Aiken Detention on outstanding arrest warrants. And just before entering, he was able to flee from the vehicle into nearby woods. South Carolina Highway Patrol and Aiken County are working together to find Grice.

He is described as a forty-four-year-old white male. Grice had a laundry list of outstanding warrants including failure to stop for blue lights and possession of a stolen vehicle.

If you have any information call the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.