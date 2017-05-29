Aiken Co. investigators searching for escaped inmate - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Aiken Co. investigators searching for escaped inmate

By Miya Payton, Multimedia Journalist
Duane Russell Grice (source: Aiken County Sheriff's Office) Duane Russell Grice (source: Aiken County Sheriff's Office)
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

South Carolina State Trooper was transporting Duane Russell Grice to Aiken Detention on outstanding arrest warrants. And just before entering, he was able to flee from the vehicle into nearby woods. South Carolina Highway Patrol and Aiken County are working together to find Grice.

He is described as a forty-four-year-old white male. Grice had a laundry list of outstanding warrants including failure to stop for blue lights and possession of a stolen vehicle.

If you have any information call the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

