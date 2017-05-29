UPDATE: Victim's mother speak out about shooting in Hephzibah

Investigators in Richmond County are looking for the person who shot and killed a man in Hephzibah. According to the Richmond County Coroner, 34 year old James Robinson died from a single gunshot wound. James Robinson was shot at his home along Deans Bridge Road and left for dead. His mother, Sheila Jackson, and the rest of his family are in disbelief. All of them waited on the side of the highway to talk with investigators. "James was trying to get his life together. I just don't understand what's going on. Why there's so much violence.", says Jackson.



Jackson is worried most about her grandchildren. Robinson leaves behind seven kids. "Stop and think. You got a family. You don't want nobody to kill your family." And while she does not know all details about what happened, she thinks the shooting started with an argument. That's what she told investigators. They are following up on leads and hoping it will help solve the case.

Jackson thinks shootings are happening too often in the area. She hopes this case will show people they need to come up with a better way to solve problems. "They just need to stop this violence. Stop the killing."

Right now the sheriff's office has not released the name or description of any suspect in this case. If you saw anything unusual in the area around two o'clock this afternoon... call the Richmond County Sheriffs Office.

Investigators responded to the shooting on Monday afternoon. It happened on Deans Bridge Road, south of Willis Foreman Road.

FOX 54 News Now has a crew on the way and will update you as soon as new information is available.

