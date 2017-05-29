Augusta honors those who lost lives at Memorial Day Ceremony

It's tough for Mary Jacobson to not get emotional on this day.

"It's remembering my family, I have a lot of family in the military, still in the military," said Jacobson.

To her, Memorial Day is not spent at a BBQ or relaxing poolside, instead it's paying tribute to her grandfather she never had the chance to meet

because he was killed in battle.

"He was in World War II and I did not meet him, but I did have my other grandfather and other members of my family in the military and he is buried

here in Augusta, we went by this morning and saw him," said Jacobson.

Jacobson joined the packed corner of Fourth and Broad at the All Wars monument with guest speakers Mayor Hardie Davis and 12th District Representative

Rick Allen showing support. It was the keynote speaker Major General John B. Morrison that reiterated that noted we as a society cannot

forget the true meaning of Memorial Day.

"To many Memorial Day marks the start of summer, relaxing with family and friends, BBQs and vacation trips high on the list. In fact I was in an airport

yesterday that had a sign that said 'veterans: happy memorial day'. While I appreciate the gesture that's not what Memorial Day is about," said Major General Morrison.

The Major General went down the list, honoring all the local soldiers who have lost their lives in battle, including some that were directly

under his ranks.

