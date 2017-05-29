As summer approaches you need to protect your skin

We’re less than a month away from summer and the sun has already started to peek out. As you head outdoors to soak up some sun, there are a few things you should always keep in mind.

“I always tell my patients please wear a moisturize with sunscreen at least every day on your face. You don’t have to put it all over your body,” says Doctor Morgan Thakore.

The UV rays of the sun are hard to escape so when it comes to protecting your skin, you need to stay a couple steps ahead. Though sunscreen is the best way to protect you face, Doctor Thakore suggests other ways to protect the rest of your body.

“Other good ways of sun protection include staying in the shade, wearing hats, sunglasses, long sleeve clothing.”

If you’re walking down the aisles trying to figure out which sunscreen is best for you. Keep this in mind.

“Typically I prefer some sunscreens that have either zinc oxide or titanium oxide in them, you get a little more broad spectrum coverage.”

And for people with darker skin tones, sun screen benefits you as well.

“Anybody can sunburn. Well especially lighter skin types have to be much more careful but even darker skin types can sunburn too.”

Your skin is the biggest organ on your body so taking a few extra steps to protect it helps in the long run.

“Long term sun exposure can cause aging and wrinkling and still predispose you to developing skin cancer.”

Dr. Thakore says a major issue is that most people don’t put enough sunscreen on or don’t reapply as much as they should. At least every hour should do the trick. If you’re still worried about which SPF to choose...

“Typically I say at least get an SPF of 30 on.”

Doctor Thakore agrees that prevention is the best medicine.

