Aiken Memorial Day Parade brings community together

The city of Aiken celebrated Memorial Day with their annual Parade. Crowds gathered along the streets of Downtown to honor those who have sacrificed their lives for our country.

“IF we did not have that protection, then what would happen to us? We go to sleep at night feeling secure and that we’re being taken care of and that’s a good thing,” said Shirley Abney.

That feeling of gratitude was felt in the presence of everyone at the parade. Bystanders waved American flags high in the air emphasizing their pride as groups of veterans and community supporters drove through the streets of Aiken.

“I love to see the red white and blue, it makes me proud to be an American,” said Mary Pullan.

And there was no shortage of red, white, or blue. Sunny skies created the perfect day for people of all ages and backgrounds to come out and show their support.

“It’s a great way to kick off summer and I just love the way we come together as a community, as Americans, to celebrate,” said Tom Pullan.

“I just see so many people here and I feel like if I don’t make it then I’m missing something,” said Shirley Abney.

The broad stripes and bright stars waving proudly to honor the brave men and women who died in service to our country. And Abney says that this cause is vital for communities and she hopes everyone has the opportunity to reflect.

"I feel really bad for the cities and towns that don't recognize it because it's just an important time."

An important time to honor those who are gone but will never be forgotten.

