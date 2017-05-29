Memorial Day ceremony in North Augusta to draw hundreds

More than 70 veterans ranging from WWII to the present conflicts overseas.; WFXG.

Memorial Day is about honoring our military men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our freedom.

This Memorial Day, American Legion Post 71 will hold a ceremony honoring these men and women at Wade Hampton Veterans Memorial Park in North Augusta at 11am.

Over 200 people are expected to attend the yearly ceremony.

Memorial Day was originally about remembering those that died fighting in the Civil War.

Following World War I, the holiday was adjusted to remember the fallen of any American war and it became a national holiday in 1971.

The Fort Gordon Navy Choir is scheduled to perform and North Augusta High School's Navy Junior ROTC will conduct a drill performance.

A variety of historic wartime memorabilia will also be present.

An authentic piece of the USS Arizona, a battleship sunk during the Japanese sneak attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941, as well as military uniforms from various eras, are featured displays at the Rex Bell Museum at the American Legion Post 71 off East Spring Grove Avenue.

The public is welcome to visit immediately following the conclusion of the ceremony.

