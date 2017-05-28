UPDATE: Victim identified; Residents at Pace's Run Apartments are keeping quiet about shooting

Democrats don't want to let President Donald Trump forget the day he met with top Russian diplomats at the White House, even as he tries to move past allegations of possible collusion.More >>
Military officials have locked down a U.S. Air Force base in Texas amid a "security incident" at a community center there.More >>
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell faces a challenge resolving the clashing demands of GOP senators on health care replacement bill.More >>
South Carolina State Trooper was transporting Duane Russell Grice to Aiken Detention on outstanding arrest warrants. And just before entering, the inmate was able to flee from the vehicle into nearby woods.More >>
Immigrants from Arizona and elsewhere are urging grassroots resistance against Texas' recently passed crackdown on "sanctuary cities."More >>
Medical experts and researchers warn that those having fun in the sun may be more vulnerable to ticks than ever before because of the unusually warm winter in much of the United States.More >>
Police are still investigating a fatal shooting that happened at Pace's Run Apartments on May 28.More >>
Doctors at Augusta University are determined to keep pregnant women and new moms from dying across Georgia. The state currently has one the highest maternal mortality rates in the nation.More >>
VCU Medical Center successfully delivered sextuplets on May 11 with a 40-person team.More >>
There's bad news and good news from a new comprehensive study about women, breast cancer, alcohol and exercise.More >>
Living in Georgia may be contributing to the aging of your skin.More >>
Atlanta-based Coca-Cola Corporation is quietly reducing the amount of sugar added to some of its popular sodas and added artificial sweeteners to maintain the same taste.More >>
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.More >>
In a news conference Thursday, May 11, the Tucson Police Department announced a public health concern for baby formula.More >>
