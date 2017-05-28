UPDATE: Victim identified; Residents at Pace's Run Apartments are keeping quiet about shooting

Police are still investigating a fatal shooting that happened at Pace's Run Apartments on May 26th.

The victim has been identified as 19-year-old Kaliel Bey of Aiken, SC. He was pronounced dead the next day at 12:32 p.m. As of now, no suspect has been identified and neighbors are keeping quiet about what happened.



"It's a puzzle for us right now.", says Aiken Public Information Officer, Detective Jeremy Hembree. "Several of our officers as well as several community members got together and went door to door for another canvas. Trying to see if we can locate someone who may have seen something -- someone that may have been outside during the time."



Investigators have not had much luck but they are not giving up. Detective Hembree hopes someone will come forward with what they know. "We know there are more pieces to the puzzle for us to put the picture together." He also says that it is normal for people to keep quiet because they fear it may put their own lives in danger. That is why investigators have been encouraging residents in Pace's Run Apartments to call Crimestoppers. It allows people to give information without revealing their identity. Detective Hembree believes every detail helps. "No matter how small you think your information may be, it may be that missing piece of the puzzle that lets us complete the investigation and get the person responsible for this incident off of the street."



If you have any information about this crime call Aiken County Sheriff's Office or 1-888-CRIME-SC

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.