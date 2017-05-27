Investigation into phishing attack at Augusta University

Augusta University says a phishing attack hit faculty email accounts containing the health information of patients. A spokesperson for A-U confirms less than one percent of patients are impacted by the security breach. Officials say an unauthorized third party broke into the medical faculty email accounts.

The breach happened between September 7th and September 9th of last year. In addition to patients’ full names, the e-mail accounts may have contained any of the following patient information: home address, date of birth, Social Security number, financial account information, medical record number, insurance information.

Forensics investigators cannot say for sure if any patient information was shared or downloaded. Augusta University says it sent letters to all patients whose information is at risk. FOX54s calls for additional information have not been returned yet.

