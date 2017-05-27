The Versatility Project hosts inaugural Community Day at the Augusta Commons

The Versatility Project held its very first Community Day at the Augusta Common on Saturday, May 27. The Versatility Project is a community band that shares interest in music and arts. And their inspiration is Augusta. The group wanted to share their passion with the city through dance, music, and acting. Organizers say it is their way of saying thank you.

"It's really important to do something -- to give back. That's what it's all about giving back to the community.", says Kimmy Nicole who was the emcee of the event.

The event also included inflatables, free food, and ice cream for families to enjoy. The Versatility Project hopes to make this an annual event.

