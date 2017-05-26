Aiken man wanted in Odell Weeks shooting - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Aiken man wanted in Odell Weeks shooting

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Keasen Rhaeem Freemen (source: Aiken Public Safety) Keasen Rhaeem Freemen (source: Aiken Public Safety)
AIKEN, SC (WFXG) -

The Aiken Department of Public Safety is asking for the public's help finding a man wanted in connection with a shooting that happened at H. Odell Weeks in the City of Aiken.

At around 9:30 p.m. on May 9, shots rang out around the basketball courts at the park. Now, police have identified nineteen-year-old Keasen Rhaeem Freemen of Aiken as one of the shooters. Investigators say Freemen pulled a gun from his backpack and fired multiple shots that night. No injuries were reported as a result of the shooting.

If you have any information about the incident or Freemen's whereabouts, contact Crimestoppers of the Midlands at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

