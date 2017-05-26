Mega Memorial Day Fireworks

If you're looking to enjoy some fireworks for Memorial Day look no further. The North Augusta Green Jackets will host a fireworks display. The show is on Sunday, May 28th, after the Green Jackets take on the Rome Braves. Tickets are selling for as low as $10. Military and Veterans get a special discount.

The first pitch is scheduled for 6:36 p.m at Lake Olmstead Stadium.

