Mega Memorial Day Fireworks

If you're looking to enjoy some fireworks for Memorial Day look no further. The North Augusta Green Jackets will host a fireworks display. The show is on Sunday, May 28th, after the Green Jackets take on the Rome Braves. Tickets are selling for as low as $10. Military and Veterans get a special discount.
The first pitch is scheduled for 6:36 p.m at Lake Olmstead Stadium.
The differences are well-known: climate change, trade and migration threaten to throw a summit of the Group of Seven leading industrialized nations off its consensus game with U.S. President Donald Trump cast as the spoiler-in-chief.More >>
Republican Greg Gianforte's win in Montana's special election hinged on flaws in both the two major party candidates.More >>
Amid reports that the FBI is investigating meetings Trump son-in-law had with Russians, Jared Kushner's lawyer says he is willing to cooperate with investigators.More >>
