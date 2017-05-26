8th annual Banjo-B-Q this weekend

On Friday, May 26th, the Annual Papa Joes Banjo-B-Q will be held at Evans Towne Center Park.

The 2-day event honors Papa Jo's legacy and raises money for the community. There will be live music and food for all that attend. The festival starts at 4 p.m. on Friday. Admission is $35. On Saturday, gates open up at 10:30 a.m. Admission for Saturday is $45.

