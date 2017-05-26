Lt. Governor Cagle Announces Appointments to Education Turnaround Advisory Council

Lt. Governor Casey Cagle announced Kim Evans and Cassandra Washington as his appointments to the Education Turnaround Advisory Council. Passed during the 2017 Legislative Session, the First Priority Act creates an advisory council to support the State Board of Education and the new Chief Turnaround Officer in our efforts to assist school systems in turning around perennially low performing schools.

“All of our students deserve the opportunity to learn and obtain a quality education that will prepare them with the knowledge, skills and experience needed to achieve success,” says Lt. Governor Cagle.

“The council will empower our educators to address the significant challenges facing low performing schools. No matter where your family calls home, every student in Georgia will have access to a world class education.”

The Education Turnaround Advisory Council will work with the State Board of Education to select a Chief Turnaround Officer and turnaround coaches. Furthermore, the council will assist in securing school turnaround resources and experts to develop solutions that will elevate academic performance.

“In appointing Kim Evans and Cassandra Washington, I knew it was important to bring education leaders with first-hand knowledge of providing support and opportunity to all students,” says Cagle.

“Kim understands the importance of community support for our children through excellent organizations like the Boys and Girls Club. Cassandra has been a leader in workforce development in Middle Georgia in her role at Hutchings College and Career Academy.”

Evans is President and CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the CSRA in Augusta, in 4 counties. Evans received her Bachelor of Science degree from Clemson University in Accounting, and previously served as the organization’s CFO. She's currently enrolled in an Executive Leadership program at Harvard Business School in Boston, MA.

Dr. Washington began her journey in education at Mercer after graduating from Tuskegee University in 1994. While there, she joined the university's first cohort of the Executive Master of Business Administration program and received her MBA in 1998. Afterward, she began working with two of the Edison Schools in Bibb County. As a Marketing teacher at Northeast High School from 2002-2007, she went on to become Bibb County School System’s Hutchings College and Career Academy CEO as well as the Director of Bibb County’s Career, Technical and Agricultural Education program, positions she continues to hold.

