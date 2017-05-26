Lt. Governor Cagle Announces Appointments to Education Turnaround Advisory Council

If you're looking to enjoy some fireworks for Memorial Day look no further. The North Augusta Green Jackets will host a fireworks display.More >>
Lt. Governor Casey Cagle announced Kim Evans and Cassandra Washington as his appointments to the Education Turnaround Advisory Council. Passed during the 2017 Legislative Session, the First Priority Act creates an advisory council to support the State Board of Education and the new Chief Turnaround Officer in our efforts to assist school systems in turning around perennially low performing schools.More >>
On Friday, May 26th, the Annual Papa Joes Banjo-B-Q will be held at Evans Towne Center Park.More >>
Hundreds of guests are expected this holiday weekend at Lake Thurmond. Park Rangers are on a mission to keep everyone safe. A big thing for boaters to note, the water level is still down.More >>
Richmond County Deputies are on the scene of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Westbound Bobby Jones Expressway at Peach Orchard Road. Richmond County Sheriff's Office dispatch tells FOX 54 the call came in at 11:11 a.m.More >>
Lt. Governor Casey Cagle announced Kim Evans and Cassandra Washington as his appointments to the Education Turnaround Advisory Council. Passed during the 2017 Legislative Session, the First Priority Act creates an advisory council to support the State Board of Education and the new Chief Turnaround Officer in our efforts to assist school systems in turning around perennially low performing schools.More >>
DeVos and Massachusetts Congresswoman Katherine Clark got into a heated exchange over funding for schools that may discriminate against students.More >>
An app called ClassDojo allows teachers and students to share what happens in real time and is used in more than 130 countries.More >>
South Carolina State Superintendent Molly Spearman says she's concerned after she was informed she wouldn't be able to speak at the Board meeting in Allendale County Monday night.More >>
Finals week can be a stressful time for any student. So who wouldn't like to have a puppy to help relieve that anxiety. Georgia Military College will have therapy dogs on its Augusta campus to help students relieve stress during finals.More >>
Stephanie Mui's college career started in fifth grade when she began taking college classes at Northern Virginia Community College, earning an associate's degree there by age 13.More >>
The Georgia School for Innovation and The Classics in Richmond County has been getting a lot of attention lately. And a lot of it has not been reassuring to parents.More >>
Concerned school officials and community leaders in Orangeburg County will hold a forum Monday to talk about the reintroduction of a bill that would merge three school districts into one.More >>
The superintendent of Calvary Baptist Academy stopped the school's third and final valedictorian speech in mid-sentence during their graduation ceremony on Thursday night in Shreveport. But it has only generated more talk and more controversy about why it was stopped.More >>
For each and every South Carolina State University student who received a diploma Friday night, it’s a special achievement they’ll proudly have forever.More >>
