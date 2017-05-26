Memorial Day lake day safety tips

Hundreds of guests are expected this holiday weekend at Lake Thurmond.

Park Rangers are on a mission to keep everyone safe. A big thing for boaters to note, the water level is still down.



"The most important thing to remember to be aware of hazards while you're out boating. Some hazards that are normally submerged, with the lake level being low, they may be out of the water,” said Kevin Madsen, Chief Ranger with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Guests are strongly advised to not leave swim areas or to try swimming across coves or out to exposed islands. Of course, guests are also asked to wear a life jacket.

"We have loaner life jackets available at all of our day-use gate houses. Talk to rangers, come to the visitors center, we can find you a life jacket if you need one," Madsen said.



Before you pack your coolers, remember alcohol is banned at all the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers parks. As far as boating alcohol is permitted but Madsen says the consequences for driving a boat while impaired are just as severe as driving your car under the influence.



"Leave the alcohol at home. You can have a whole lot of fun without it, and enjoy this lake a whole lot more. Let me tell you, a trip to the emergency room is not how you want to end your weekend,” Madsen said.

Boating and life-jackets rules differ between Georgia and South Carolina. If you’d like to brush upon the facts—info is available at park entrances and the visitor center.

