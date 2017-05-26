GreenJackets show appreciation for local first responders - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

GreenJackets show appreciation for local first responders

By John Domol, Multimedia Journalist
Play baseball at Lake Olmstead Stadium with local first responders Saturday at 2pm; WFXG. Play baseball at Lake Olmstead Stadium with local first responders Saturday at 2pm; WFXG.
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

National EMS Week is sliding across home plate this weekend in Augusta.

The GreenJackets are hosting First Responder Appreciation Day tomorrow at Lake Olmstead Stadium.
All the proceeds go to Support 1, a non-profit dedicated to helping emergency responders who have been injured on the job.

"You don't ever call the police or fire department or EMS because you're having a great day," said Michael Ford, co-founder of Support 1. "And this is an opportunity for them to get out here and enjoy themselves and interact with the folks who want to come see. And see them be regular people--because that's what they are."

There will be cornhole tournaments, raffles and, after the dust settles from that, the local 'Firefighters versus Police' game will take place.

Tickets are $25 and gates open at 2pm.

