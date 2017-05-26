Aiken First Responders honored for saving woman and unborn child

This story captures the spirit of a few hometown heroes. What could have been a routine day for some Aiken County EMT’s turned out to be a chance encounter and life long relationship.

“My husband was outside grilling, he came inside to ask me a question and I didn’t respond. He came inside further and asked me a question again and found me unresponsive on the couch,” said Mandy Poole as she described the day she'll never forget.

After a fun day of Christmas shopping and lunch with her 7-year-old daughter, a traumatic turn of events changed the lives of the Poole family forever. At 8 weeks pregnant, Mandy Poole went suffered from a heart attack. Instinctively, her husband jumped into action.

“He checked for a pulse and began CPR. He called 911 and with the help of the 911 operator, performed CPR on me until EMS arrived,” said Poole.

Her husband had never performed CPR before.

On Thursday, May 25th, those EMT’s who came to Mandy and her unborn child’s rescue were honored by Aiken County City Council, and the American Heart Association.

Greg Jones, Mark McCartha, Josh Leonard and Angel Jones received the "Heart Saver" award and the "Life is Why Award".

EMT Angel Jones says knowing the patient was pregnant sparked her resolve, causing her to work with her head as well as her heart.

“It mattered. It matters all the time but it’s kind of double the pressure," said Jones.

That day Angel became an angel in her own right.

“You know what we do it matters, and it’s impactful and I feel like as first responders we sometimes forget that people invite us into their lives when there wasn’t anybody else there,” Jones explained.

It was a learning lesson for both parties.

“You live every day to the fullest, every day to the fullest. I am a firm believer that CPR saves lives,” said Mandy Poole.

Mandy says she plans to make sure both of her kids understand the importance CPR and first responders. Especially baby Owen.

When asked how she will tell Owen this story, she answered: “I’m going to tell him he’s a miracle.”

