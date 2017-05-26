Aiken First Responders honored for saving woman and unborn child

This story captures the spirit of a few hometown heroes. What could have been a routine day for some Aiken County EMT’s turned out to be a chance encounter and life long relationship.More >>
Memorial Day Weekend is one of the busiest days of the year for America's roads. It's also a weekend when many people choose to consume alcohol. AAA and Budweiser recommend that you plan ahead and find another safe way home. However, if you did not plan ahead, they are proving you with a safe way home.More >>
The 2017 Aiken Memorial Day Parade will take place Saturday, May 27th. The parade will begin at 11:00 a.m. at the Aiken Train Depot. It will proceed down Park Avenue then turn right onto Laurens Street, ending at Betsy's on the Corner.More >>
North Augusta is celebrating a construction milestone that's got 'take me out to the ballgame' written all over it. The groundbreaking for the GreenJackets' new stadium was Thursday morning and construction is right on schedule. FOX 54's John Domol was at the groundbreaking and has reaction from the team ownership.More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a man wanted for questioning in the April robbery of the Augusta Apple Store. The man wanted for questioning is twenty-four-year-old Brent Partridge.More >>
