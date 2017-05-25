Dog contracts rabies from raccoon has neighbors on alert

The Richmond County Department of Health want pet owners to make sure your pets are properly vaccinated. This comes after a Rabid Raccoon bit a pet dog and the dog tested positive for rabies.

Courtney Ramey saw the raccoon walking from one yard to the next in Plantation Road. It's one of many reasons she doesn't let her 3-year-old dog "Lady" out by herself.

"Her getting ahold of something or into something like other animals or raccoons. I know there's a lot of diseases they carry and it can affect her in any type of way," says Ramey.

Health Officials says a Rabid Raccoon attacked a dog on Plantation Road passing along the rabies disease. But what's the real eye opener to neighbors, the dog wasn't properly vaccinated meaning it will have to be eventually put down.

"It's sad because I know a lot of families that grow attached to their animals and I know it's hard to put your animal down especially after something like that," says Courtney.

According to the Health department, in 2015 Richmond County had 6 animals tested positive for rabies. No animals tested positive in 2016, and so far in 2017 this is the only case. But despite the low numbers, the department wants to remind folks to have their pet's vaccinated.

"Anybody that has a pet should know it's like having a kid, you have to take care of them you have to give them medicine. If you have to take them to the doctor to get checked out, you can't ignore it because they have all kinds of problems like regular people," Courtney says.

For more information you can click this link

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.