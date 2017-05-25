Get home safe Memorial Day Weekend with Tow To Go - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Get home safe Memorial Day Weekend with Tow To Go

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Tow to Go (source: AAA / Budweiser) Tow to Go (source: AAA / Budweiser)
CSRA (WFXG) -

Memorial Day Weekend is one of the busiest days of the year for America's roads. It's also a weekend when many people choose to consume alcohol. AAA and Budweiser recommend that you plan ahead by choosing a designated driver, call a cab or ride sharing service, or find another safe way home. However, if you did not plan ahead, they are proving you with a safe way home.

To call for a Tow to Go ride, dial 855-2-Tow-2-Go (855-286-9246).

Tow To Go Guidelines:

  • Confidential local ride to a safe location within 10 miles
  • The AAA tow truck takes the vehicle and the driver home
  • Free and available to AAA members and non-members
  • Tow To Go is provided in Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, Nebraska, Iowa, North Dakota and Indiana (Fort Wayne and South Bend only)
  • Tow To Go may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather conditions

Visit AAA.com/TowtoGo for dates and availability throughout 2017

“If you’re celebrating with alcohol this weekend and not planning ahead, you are risking more lives than just your own,” said Amy Stracke, Managing Director, Traffic Safety Advocacy for AAA – The Auto Club Group and Executive Director of the ACG Traffic Safety Foundation. “Please take time to make sure that you, your loved ones, and everyone else on the road can get home safely.”

“The Tow To Go program is an effective way to promote the use of Designated Drivers and help prevent impaired driving,” said Katja Zastrow, Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility for Anheuser-Busch. “We are proud to partner with AAA and their roadside assistance drivers to help keep our roads safe.”

Since its inception in 1998, Tow To Go has safely removed more than 24,000 impaired drivers from roads across the Southeast and Midwest. It is designed to be a safety net for motorists who did not plan ahead when drinking away from home on celebratory holidays. It is offered based on the availability of AAA drivers and tow trucks during times of high call volume. The Auto Club Group Traffic Safety Foundation provides Tow To Go to help keep all motorists safe from the dangers of impaired driving.

Anheuser-Busch Wholesalers have been cosponsors of the program since its inception in 1998. Not only has the company provided funding for the service, it has also worked with local bars and restaurants to help educate servers on the importance of not over-serving their customers.

