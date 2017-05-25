Man wanted for questioning in Augusta Apple Store robbery - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Man wanted for questioning in Augusta Apple Store robbery

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Brent Partridge (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office) Brent Partridge (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a man wanted for questioning in the April robbery of the Augusta Apple Store. The man wanted for questioning is twenty-four-year-old Brent Partridge. He is 5 feet 8 inches and 215 pounds.

Shortly before 8:00 p.m. on April 16, deputies were called out to the Apple Store in the Augusta Mall on Wrightsboro Road for a reported robbery. When they arrived, deputies spoke with witnesses who say several men jumped out of three vehicles, looted the store and took off before police arrived.

If you have any information on this case or if you know Patridge's whereabouts, please contact Investigator Ferguson at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

