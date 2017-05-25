South Augusta dog attacked by rabid raccoon

An Augusta resident's dog is set to be put down after being attacked by a rabid raccoon.

Richmond County Animal Control was called out to the home on Plantation Road in South Augusta on the morning of May 18. The raccoon displayed neurological signs of possible rabies and was put down. The animal was sent to the Georgia Public Health Laboratory for testing. On May 24, the results came back positive. The dog did not have its current rabies vaccination and will have to be put down. Residents of the area are warned to avoid any animals that may show signs of violent behavior.

The Richmond County Health Department Environmental Health Section recommends that pet owners heed these tips:

Make sure your dogs and cats are currently vaccinated against rabies and keep those vaccinations current.

Do not let your pets roam free. They are more likely to have contact with a rabid wild animal.

Avoid feeding your animals outside. This draws stray and wild animals to your doorstep.

Teach your children not to approach wild animals and animals they don't know.

Tim Mosley, Environmental Health County Manager says, “People and pets can become infected with the rabies virus when saliva from a rabid animal is introduced into the body through a bite or scratch.”

The Richmond County Health Department Environmental Health Section is asking all residents of Richmond County to make sure your pets are vaccinated against rabies and to avoid all contact with wild animals. In addition, report any contact of humans and domestic animals with wild animals to Richmond County Health Department Environmental Health Section office at 706-667-4234 and Richmond Animal Control at 706-790-6836.

