Man wanted for questioning by Richmond Co. investigators for theft

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man wanted for theft.

43-year-old Andy Ware Johnson is wanted by investigators for questioning in reference to a felony theft, specifically, 'theft by conversion'. He is believed to be homeless and possibly staying downtown.

If you have any information on this suspect, please contact Inv. Kris Lapham or any Financial Crimes Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

