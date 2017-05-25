TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane closures on I-20 WB at state line as crews w - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane closures on I-20 WB at state line as crews work to complete repairs

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

Georgia DOT crews are working to complete repairs to the canal bridge and concrete slabs near the GA/SC state line. Repairs that aren't completed today will be finished Tuesday, May 30.

Westbound lanes will be closed to facilitate the repairs. If you are traveling I-20 into Georgia, expect delays. You may want to seek an alternate route to save time.

