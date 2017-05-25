TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane closures on I-20 WB at state line as crews work to complete repairs

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man wanted for theft. 43-year-old Andy Ware Johnson is wanted by investigators for questioning in reference to a felony theft, specifically, 'theft by conversion'.More >>
An Augusta resident's dog is set to be put down after being attacked by a rabid raccoon. Richmond County Animal Control was called out to the home on Plantation Road in South Augusta on the morning of May 18.More >>
Georgia DOT crews are working to complete repairs to the canal bridge and concrete slabs near the GA/SC state line. Repairs that aren't completed today will be finished Tuesday, May 30. Westbound lanes will be closed to facilitate the repairs.More >>
A garbage truck has fallen into a sinkhole in Richmond County.More >>
North Augusta is celebrating a construction milestone that has 'take me out to the ballgame' written all over it, and the public is invited.More >>
