Hampton County police search for missing South Carolina man

The Hampton County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing man.

William Stanley Hiers went missing May 19th. He was last seen around 1 a.m. after being with his girlfriend. Police say he seemed very anxious prior to going missing. None of his family or friends have been in contact with him since.

If you should spot Hiers or know any details of his whereabouts, please contact Sergeant James Brooker with the Hampton County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 914-2200 or (803) 943-9261.

