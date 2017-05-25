UPDATE: Sinkhole on Central Ave. causes intersection to close in - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

UPDATE: Sinkhole on Central Ave. causes intersection to close indefinitely

By Brittany Jenkins, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Garbage truck in sinkhole on Central Ave.; Source: WFXG Garbage truck in sinkhole on Central Ave.; Source: WFXG
Garbage truck stuck in sinkhole on Central Ave.; Source: WFXG Garbage truck stuck in sinkhole on Central Ave.; Source: WFXG
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WFXG) -

A garbage truck has fallen into a sinkhole in Richmond County.

It happened Thursday morning at 7:56 a.m. on Central Ave. A Waste Management Truck was traveling on its routine route, turning from Meigs St. onto the 2100 block of Central Ave. when the sinkhole developed and caused the truck to fall in.

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office says that Hickman Rd. at the intersection of Troupe Street will be closed indefinitely. Richmond County Sheriff’s Deputies, Georgia Power, and AT&T are on scene. Everyone traveling near there should find other routes to take. No serious injuries were reported.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly