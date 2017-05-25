UPDATE: Sinkhole on Central Ave. causes intersection to close indefinitely

A garbage truck has fallen into a sinkhole in Richmond County.

It happened Thursday morning at 7:56 a.m. on Central Ave. A Waste Management Truck was traveling on its routine route, turning from Meigs St. onto the 2100 block of Central Ave. when the sinkhole developed and caused the truck to fall in.

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office says that Hickman Rd. at the intersection of Troupe Street will be closed indefinitely. Richmond County Sheriff’s Deputies, Georgia Power, and AT&T are on scene. Everyone traveling near there should find other routes to take. No serious injuries were reported.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.