Groundbreaking for GreenJackets' new baseball stadium today

Shuttles will transport the public to the groundbreaking from the Medac and North Augusta Municipal buildings on Center Street for free; WFXG.

North Augusta is celebrating a construction milestone that has 'take me out to the ballgame' written all over it, and the public is invited.

The groundbreaking for the GreenJackets' new baseball stadium is Thursday at 12pm.

Project Jackson is now called Riverside Village, and with the foundation set, the city is eager to begin building vertically.

About 180 hotel rooms and 280 apartments will accompany the stadium at Riverside Village, a multi-purpose entertainment strip.

The apartments are the next to break ground, with construction of the Crowne Plaza hotel to begin shortly afterward.

North Augusta Mayor Bob Pettit says construction will start on the hotel in the next couple of months.

Team ownership and city management say finishing the stadium in time for opening day 2018 is the top priority.

"I'm going to be monitoring that really close," said Pettit. "I hope this rain that we had the last couple days didn't put a big dent in the schedule, but, yeah, we're on track right now."

There will be free parking and shuttle services to the groundbreaking from the North Augusta Municipal Building and Medac building on Center Street.

As an added bonus, deposits for full season tickets are going on sale today.

General admission tickets are projected to go on sale late next Winter.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.