Groundbreaking for GreenJackets' new baseball stadium

Shuttles will transport the public to the groundbreaking from the Medac and North Augusta Municipal buildings on Center Street for free; WFXG.

North Augusta is celebrating a construction milestone that's got 'take me out to the ballgame' written all over it. The groundbreaking for the GreenJackets' new stadium was Thursday morning and construction is right on schedule.

After five years of grit and determination, it's only fitting that the formal groundbreaking for the GreenJackets' new baseball stadium took place well after construction actually began. Now that the foundation is in place, ownership is eager to begin building up. Project Jackson is now Riverside Village at Hammonds Ferry and the city wants this to be the apex of entertainment in the CSRA.

President Jeff Eiseman says, "You have a river that runs through this town and you have some nice houses on one side of it and a levee on another, but there's nothing that brings the community together. It's not a draw."

The Single-A affiliate's big league ownership in San Francisco is looking forward to being the GreenJackets being that draw. Senior VP of the Giants Bobby Evans says, "The amenities that these ballparks offer change for the fans and so it takes a great partnership for this to happen. I think it's very meaningful to our players and the future player development for the Giants."

Evans says the San Francisco Giants' ballpark transformed the city for the better nearly two decades ago...and wants this new stadium to repeat history. "Over eighteen years, how much development has occurred around the ballpark there and how it's revived a part of the city that really didn't have anything. And of course, this is similar here. There's going to be a lot to offer if you're a fan or visiting the ballpark."

With apartments, restaurants, and businesses beginning construction in the next couple months, Riverside Village may be the spark needed to set that change ablaze. "When this thing is finally complete, as they start coming out of the ground in the next couple of weeks--people start seeing the second level start to go up and a real ballpark taking shape--it's really going to blow people away," says Jeff Eiseman.

The stadium will be ready for baseball in time for opening day 2018.

