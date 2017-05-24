Missing girl captures attention of Facebook group 1,000 miles away

Investigators are searching for clues hoping to find a missing Augusta teen. No one has seen 16 -year -old Latania Carwell in over a month.

One Facebook group, almost 1,000 miles away in Houston, Texas is doing what they can to help find her.

At the beginning of May FOX 54 talked with Tanya Tripp, a worried mother who was concerned about her missing 16-year-old daughter Latania Carwell and her husband. "By me calling my phone and neither one is answering, something is wrong with that picture, something is wrong."

Fast forward almost a month later, it appears to be a different story. Investigators arrested Tania Tripp. They believe she was in the process of moving down to Atlanta to be with her husband, Leon Tripp. Investigators say when she was initially interviewed she had no idea where her husband was but later found out she was lying. Her husband was arrested near Atlanta for stalking.

But the question still remains, where is Latania?

Courtney Gill, a Houston Texas mother and her friends are joining the search. "I think it a lot of it comes down to me being a mother. If my child were ever missing I would want everyone in the world to know and keep their eyes open"

They create Facebook groups to help spread the word on missing people. Once she saw this case, they started the "Help Find Latania Carwell" Facebook page.

She's not an investigator, but with more than 500 members around the country joining her mission on Facebook, she thinks they can help. Gill says the more attention the case gets, the better chance of finding Latania Carwell. “She may not have had the best mother or step father but she definitely has a group of us that are cheering her on and want her to do well. We definitely have her on our mind daily"

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.