Ridge Spring High School student shines on the field and in the classroom

One eighteen-year-old at Ridge Spring High School is making strides on the field and inside the class room. Miguel Leaphart is the pitcher for the Ridge Spring High School baseball team. He has some great achievements under his belt -- player of the year in his region and he made all-state. "I started when I was five years old. I watched my brother and sister play baseball."



According to his coach, it is not just Miguel's pitching that gets high marks. Coach Kenny Lipsey says Miguel is passing all of his classes, too. "Miguel is a good baseball player but he is an excellent student as well."



"I got to give it to my parents. They always told me to stay good with my school work before sports." explains Leaphart. He works hard daily to keep a healthy balance, so that he does his best in baseball and in school. "In the middle of the day, I have study hall. I try to finish most of my work during study hall. So I don't really have much to do after practice at home."



Coach Lipsey believes that his work effort is what makes him a great leader for the team. "Him growing up as a person and maturing as a young man and a baseball player has just been phenomenal to watch over these last two years"



Miguel says this season is a special one for him. "It's my last year. I want to make it as far as I can." His team brought home the district championship. It is the first time in seventeen years the school has won. After high school, Miguel says he wants to play baseball at Coastal Carolina and major in chemical engineering.

