GreenJackets series against WV Power canceled

For the third night in a row, the Augusta GreenJackets have had to cancel their game due to inclement weather, canceling their three-game series against the West Virginia Power. GreenJackets officials say the games will not be made up.

Fans who had purchased tickets for any of the three games (Monday, May 22; Tuesday, May 23; or Wednesday, May 24) will be able to exchange them for any remaining games this season, with the exception of July 4 and Sept. 4.

The GreenJackets will be back on the field Thursday night for game one against the Rome Braves. Gates open at 6:00 p.m. and first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

